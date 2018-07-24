TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 23, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
257 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
257 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
257 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
257 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
257 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
257 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
257 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
257 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
257 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
