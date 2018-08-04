TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018
998 FPUS54 KLCH 040840
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
340 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
TXZ180-042215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
340 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ201-042215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
340 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
TXZ215-042215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
340 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ216-042215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
340 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ259-042215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
340 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ260-042215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
340 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ261-042215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
340 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ262-042215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
340 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
