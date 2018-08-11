TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018
807 FPUS54 KLCH 110909
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
409 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
TXZ180-112215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
409 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered sprinkles in the morning. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered sprinkles in the morning.
Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
afternoon.
TXZ201-112215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
409 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
afternoon.
TXZ215-112215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
409 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of sprinkles and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered sprinkles in the morning.
Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered sprinkles. Highs in the lower
90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
TXZ216-112215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
409 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered sprinkles in the morning,
then scattered sprinkles and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered sprinkles and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
TXZ259-112215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
409 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 90s. Chance of showers 30 percent. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
afternoon.
TXZ260-112215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
409 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 90s. Chance of showers 30 percent. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered sprinkles in the morning, then
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
TXZ261-112215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
409 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered sprinkles in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
TXZ262-112215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
409 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered sprinkles and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered sprinkles and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
