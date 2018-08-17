TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018
331 FPUS54 KLCH 170809
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
309 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
TXZ180-172215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
309 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings
105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ201-172215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
309 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ215-172215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
309 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings
105 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ216-172215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
309 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat
index readings 105 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat
index readings 105 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ259-172215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
309 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat
index readings 105 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings
105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ260-172215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
309 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ261-172215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
309 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ262-172215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
309 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
