TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 20, 2018
_____
551 FPUS54 KLCH 210904
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
404 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
TXZ180-212330-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
404 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 107 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ201-212330-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
404 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
107 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 107 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ215-212330-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
404 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
107 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ216-212330-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
404 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ259-212330-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
404 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ260-212330-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
404 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ261-212330-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
404 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ262-212330-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
404 AM CDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
24
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather