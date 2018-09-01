TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018
_____
302 FPUS54 KLCH 012032
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
332 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
TXZ180-021015-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
332 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ201-021015-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
332 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ215-021015-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
332 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
TXZ216-021015-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
332 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ259-021015-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
332 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ260-021015-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
332 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ261-021015-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
332 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ262-021015-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
332 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
26
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather