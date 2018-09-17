TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 17, 2018

_____

999 FPUS54 KLCH 172000

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

300 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

TXZ180-181015-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

300 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ201-181015-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

300 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ215-181015-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

300 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ216-181015-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

300 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ259-181015-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

300 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ260-181015-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

300 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ261-181015-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

300 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ262-181015-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

300 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

Rua

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather