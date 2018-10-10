TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018
_____
246 FPUS54 KLCH 100230
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
930 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
TXZ180-101030-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
930 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms late in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ201-101030-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
930 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms late in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ215-101030-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
930 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. North winds up to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ216-101030-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
930 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms late in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ259-101030-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
930 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms late in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ260-101030-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
930 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms late in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ261-101030-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
930 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms late in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
up to 5 mph late in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ262-101030-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
930 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms late in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
up to 5 mph late in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
26
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather