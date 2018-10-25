TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 24, 2018

_____

658 FPUS54 KLCH 250306 AAA

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1006 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

TXZ180-251015-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

1006 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ201-251015-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

1006 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ215-251015-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

1006 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ216-251015-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

1006 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ259-251015-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

1006 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ260-251015-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

1006 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ261-251015-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

1006 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ262-251015-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

1006 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

13

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather