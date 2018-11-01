TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1111 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

1111 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018

...TORNADO WATCH 416 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight, then chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging

winds, and tornadoes after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

1111 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018

...TORNADO WATCH 416 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and tornadoes

after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

1111 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018

...TORNADO WATCH 416 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and tornadoes

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds,

and tornadoes after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

1111 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018

...TORNADO WATCH 416 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds, and tornadoes after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, and tornadoes

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

1111 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018

...TORNADO WATCH 416 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, and tornadoes after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

1111 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018

...TORNADO WATCH 416 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and tornadoes

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds,

and tornadoes after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

1111 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018

...TORNADO WATCH 416 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and tornadoes

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds,

and tornadoes after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

1111 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018

...TORNADO WATCH 416 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds, and tornadoes after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, and tornadoes

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

