TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 22, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

409 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

409 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

409 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

409 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

409 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

409 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

409 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

409 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light winds becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

409 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light winds becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

