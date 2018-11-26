TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 25, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

355 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

355 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

355 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

355 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

355 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

355 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

355 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Light winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

355 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

355 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

