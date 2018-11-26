TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 25, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
355 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
355 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
355 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
355 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up
to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
355 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
355 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
355 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Light winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
355 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
355 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
