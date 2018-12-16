TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018
956 FPUS54 KLCH 161555
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
955 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
TXZ180-162215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
955 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds
becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ201-162215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
955 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ215-162215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
955 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ216-162215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
955 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ259-162215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
955 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ260-162215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
955 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ261-162215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
955 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds
becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds
becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ262-162215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
955 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds
becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds
becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
08
