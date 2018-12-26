TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 25, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
408 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
408 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly
sunny with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
408 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly
sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers.
Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
408 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 50. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
408 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
408 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly
sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
408 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
408 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
408 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
