Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

422 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ201-282230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

422 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ215-282230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

422 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ216-282230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

422 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ259-282230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

422 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ260-282230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

422 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ261-282230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

422 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ262-282230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

422 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

