TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

306 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

TXZ180-262230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

306 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds

becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ201-262230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

306 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ215-262230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

306 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ216-262230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

306 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ259-262230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

306 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds becoming east

up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TXZ260-262230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

306 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TXZ261-262230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

306 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds

becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ262-262230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

306 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds

becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

