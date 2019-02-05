TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 5, 2019
_____
602 FPUS54 KLCH 051612 AAA
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
1012 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
TXZ180-052300-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
1012 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the morning.
Slight chance of showers late in the morning, then chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ201-052300-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
1012 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the morning.
Slight chance of showers late in the morning, then chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ215-052300-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
1012 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the morning.
Slight chance of showers late in the morning, then chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ216-052300-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
1012 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the morning.
Slight chance of showers late in the morning, then chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ259-052300-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
1012 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the morning.
Slight chance of showers late in the morning, then chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ260-052300-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
1012 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the morning.
Slight chance of showers late in the morning, then chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ261-052300-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
1012 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the morning.
Slight chance of showers late in the morning, then chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ262-052300-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
1012 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the morning.
Slight chance of showers late in the morning, then chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather