TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 23, 2019

_____

597 FPUS54 KLCH 241005

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

405 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

TXZ180-242230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

405 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ201-242230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

405 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ215-242230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

405 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ216-242230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

405 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ259-242230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

405 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ260-242230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

405 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ261-242230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

405 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ262-242230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

405 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

24

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather