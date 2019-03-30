TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 29, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
442 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
442 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
442 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
442 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
442 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
442 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
442 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
442 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
442 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
