TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 8, 2019

172 FPUS54 KLCH 090854

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

354 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

TXZ180-092215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

354 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ201-092215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

354 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ215-092215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

354 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ216-092215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

354 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ259-092215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

354 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ260-092215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

354 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ261-092215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

354 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light winds becoming southeast

up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ262-092215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

354 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light winds becoming southeast

up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

Rua

