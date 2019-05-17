TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 16, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
255 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
255 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
255 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
255 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
255 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
255 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
255 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
255 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
255 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
