TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 16, 2019

_____

520 FPUS54 KLCH 170755

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

255 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

TXZ180-172215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

255 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ201-172215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

255 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ215-172215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

255 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ216-172215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

255 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ259-172215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

255 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ260-172215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

255 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ261-172215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

255 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ262-172215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

255 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

19

_____

