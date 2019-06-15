TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 14, 2019
690 FPUS54 KLCH 150809
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
309 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
TXZ180-152215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
309 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
TXZ201-152215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
309 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
TXZ215-152215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
309 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
TXZ216-152215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
309 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
TXZ259-152215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
309 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
TXZ260-152215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
309 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
TXZ261-152215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
309 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
TXZ262-152215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
309 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
