TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

235 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

TXZ035-130915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

235 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ026-130915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

235 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ021-130915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

235 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ022-130915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

235 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ023-130915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

235 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ024-130915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

235 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ025-130915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

235 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ027-130915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

235 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ028-130915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

235 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ029-130915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

235 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ030-130915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

235 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ031-130915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

235 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ032-130915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

235 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ033-130915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

235 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ034-130915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

235 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ036-130915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

235 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ037-130915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

235 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ038-130915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

235 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ039-130915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

235 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ040-130915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

235 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ041-130915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

235 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ042-130915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

235 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ043-130915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

235 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ044-130915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

235 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

