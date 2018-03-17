TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

TXZ035-180915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ026-180915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ021-180915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ022-180915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ023-180915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ024-180915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Areas of blowing

dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ025-180915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 35 in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ027-180915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ028-180915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ029-180915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows around 40. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ030-180915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Areas of blowing

dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ031-180915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ032-180915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

TXZ033-180915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ034-180915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 40 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ036-180915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 55 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ037-180915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 55 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ038-180915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

TXZ039-180915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ040-180915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust

in the evening. Lows around 40. West winds 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ041-180915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 55 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ042-180915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 55 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ043-180915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

TXZ044-180915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

