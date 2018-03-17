TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:48 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018
444 FPUS54 KLUB 172043
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
TXZ035-180915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ026-180915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
south 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ021-180915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ022-180915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust
in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 40 mph
with gusts to around 55 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ023-180915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 35 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust
in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ024-180915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Areas of blowing
dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ025-180915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 35 in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
to around 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ027-180915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust
in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts to around 55 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ028-180915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas
of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust
in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 40 mph
with gusts to around 55 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ029-180915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the
evening. Lows around 40. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to
around 55 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ030-180915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Areas of blowing
dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ031-180915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to southwest 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ032-180915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up
to 50 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
TXZ033-180915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of
blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ034-180915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust
in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 40 mph.
Gusts up to 55 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ036-180915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up
to 55 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ037-180915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up
to 55 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ038-180915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up
to 50 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
TXZ039-180915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of
blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 25 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ040-180915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust
in the evening. Lows around 40. West winds 25 to 40 mph with
gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ041-180915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up
to 55 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ042-180915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up
to 55 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ043-180915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up
to 50 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
TXZ044-180915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
343 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
