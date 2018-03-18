TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

124 FPUS54 KLUB 181725

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

1225 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

TXZ035-182115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

1225 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

60 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ026-182115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

1225 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ021-182115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

1225 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM

CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ022-182115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

1225 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM

CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ023-182115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

1225 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ024-182115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

1225 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. North winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ025-182115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

1225 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ027-182115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

1225 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM

CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ028-182115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

1225 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM

CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ029-182115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

1225 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

60 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ030-182115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

1225 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ031-182115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

1225 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ032-182115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

1225 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late in the morning then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ033-182115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

1225 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM

CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ034-182115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

1225 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM

CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

60 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ036-182115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

1225 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ037-182115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

1225 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ038-182115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

1225 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late in the morning then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ039-182115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

1225 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM

CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ040-182115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

1225 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM

CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Lows around 40. West winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph early

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ041-182115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

1225 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

60 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ042-182115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

1225 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph early

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ043-182115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

1225 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph

early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ044-182115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

1225 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

