Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

307 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

307 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust through early

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ026-192115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

307 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy blowing dust through early afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ021-192115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

307 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust before daybreak. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ022-192115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

307 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through early afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ023-192115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

307 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through early afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ024-192115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

307 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy blowing dust through early afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ025-192115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

307 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy blowing dust through early afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ027-192115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

307 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust before

daybreak. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ028-192115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

307 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust through early

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ029-192115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

307 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust through early

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ030-192115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

307 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust through early

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ031-192115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

307 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust through early

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ032-192115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

307 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust through early

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ033-192115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

307 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust before

daybreak. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ034-192115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

307 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust before

daybreak. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ036-192115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

307 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust through early

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ037-192115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

307 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust through early

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ038-192115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

307 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust through early

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ039-192115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

307 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust before

daybreak. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ040-192115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

307 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust before

daybreak. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ041-192115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

307 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust before

daybreak. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ042-192115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

307 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust through early

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ043-192115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

307 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through early

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ044-192115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

307 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust through early

afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds around 20 mph shifting to

the northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

morning, then decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

