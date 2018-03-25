TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 25, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

217 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

217 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ026-260915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

217 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ021-260915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

217 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ022-260915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

217 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ023-260915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

217 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ024-260915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

217 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ025-260915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

217 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ027-260915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

217 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ028-260915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

217 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ029-260915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

217 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ030-260915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

217 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ031-260915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

217 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ032-260915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

217 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ033-260915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

217 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ034-260915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

217 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ036-260915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

217 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ037-260915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

217 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ038-260915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

217 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ039-260915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

217 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ040-260915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

217 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ041-260915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

217 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ042-260915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

217 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ043-260915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

217 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ044-260915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

217 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast