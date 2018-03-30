TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:03 pm, Friday, March 30, 2018
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018
_____
500 FPUS54 KLUB 301957
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
257 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
TXZ035-310915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
257 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ026-310915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
257 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ021-310915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
257 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ022-310915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
257 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ023-310915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
257 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ024-310915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
257 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ025-310915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
257 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ027-310915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
257 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ028-310915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
257 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ029-310915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
257 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ030-310915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
257 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ031-310915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
257 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ032-310915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
257 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ033-310915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
257 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ034-310915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
257 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ036-310915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
257 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ037-310915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
257 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ038-310915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
257 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ039-310915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
257 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ040-310915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
257 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ041-310915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
257 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ042-310915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
257 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ043-310915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
257 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ044-310915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
257 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast