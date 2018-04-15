TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

_____

287 FPUS54 KLUB 150800

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

TXZ035-152115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ026-152115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ021-152115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ022-152115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ023-152115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ024-152115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ025-152115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ027-152115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ028-152115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ029-152115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ030-152115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ031-152115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ032-152115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ033-152115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ034-152115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ036-152115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ037-152115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ038-152115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ039-152115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ040-152115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ041-152115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ042-152115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ043-152115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around

50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ044-152115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

300 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

