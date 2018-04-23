TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:23 pm, Monday, April 23, 2018
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 23, 2018
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
TXZ035-240930-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ026-240930-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
TXZ021-240930-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 30 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ022-240930-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to north 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ023-240930-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 40. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny
with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ024-240930-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny
with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
TXZ025-240930-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ027-240930-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
TXZ028-240930-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny
in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
TXZ029-240930-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny
with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ030-240930-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny
with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
TXZ031-240930-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny
with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ032-240930-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny
with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ033-240930-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
TXZ034-240930-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ036-240930-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ037-240930-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ038-240930-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ039-240930-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ040-240930-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ041-240930-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ042-240930-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ043-240930-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ044-240930-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
317 PM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
