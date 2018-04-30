TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

1143 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

Lubbock-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

1143 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms before 1 AM. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Childress-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

1143 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Parmer-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

1143 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

30 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Castro-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

1143 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms late in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph late in the evening.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Swisher-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

1143 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms late in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph late in the evening.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Briscoe-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

1143 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hall-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

1143 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Bailey-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

1143 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lamb-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

1143 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hale-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

1143 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Floyd-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

1143 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Motley-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

1143 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Cottle-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

1143 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Cochran-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

1143 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the late evening and

early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph late in the evening.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hockley-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

1143 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms late in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph late in the evening.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Crosby-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

1143 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Dickens-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

1143 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

King-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

1143 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Yoakum-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

1143 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms late in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Terry-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

1143 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms late in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph late in the evening.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lynn-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

1143 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms late in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Garza-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

1143 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Kent-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

1143 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Stonewall-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

1143 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

