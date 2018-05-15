TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
Updated 11:03 pm, Monday, May 14, 2018
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 14, 2018
_____
265 FPUS54 KLUB 150300 AAB
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
TXZ035-150915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ026-150915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph late in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ021-150915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ022-150915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ023-150915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ024-150915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ025-150915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ027-150915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ028-150915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ029-150915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ030-150915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ031-150915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ032-150915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph late in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ033-150915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in
the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ034-150915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ036-150915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ037-150915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ038-150915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms late
in the evening, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ039-150915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ040-150915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ041-150915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ042-150915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ043-150915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms
late in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ044-150915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms late
in the evening, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
