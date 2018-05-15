TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 14, 2018

265 FPUS54 KLUB 150300 AAB

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

TXZ035-150915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ026-150915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph late in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ021-150915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ022-150915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ023-150915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ024-150915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ025-150915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ027-150915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ028-150915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ029-150915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ030-150915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ031-150915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ032-150915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph late in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ033-150915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in

the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ034-150915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ036-150915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ037-150915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ038-150915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms late

in the evening, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ039-150915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ040-150915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ041-150915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ042-150915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ043-150915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms

late in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ044-150915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

1000 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms late

in the evening, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

