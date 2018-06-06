TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 6, 2018

_____

494 FPUS54 KOUN 060540

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

1240 AM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018

TXZ086-060900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

1240 AM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-060900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

1240 AM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-060900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

1240 AM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-060900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

1240 AM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-060900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

1240 AM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-060900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

1240 AM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-060900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

1240 AM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-060900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

1240 AM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

_____

