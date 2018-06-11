TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 10, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

clearing. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening,

then scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening, then scattered thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph late in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph late

in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

late in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows in

the mid 60s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the evening, then scattered thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening, then scattered thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph late in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the evening, then scattered thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening, then partly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

late in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

clearing. Scattered thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy before daybreak.

Thunderstorms late in the evening, then scattered thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph late in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

clearing. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening,

then scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms late in the evening, then partly

cloudy with scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph late in

the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms late in the evening, then partly

cloudy with scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph late in the

evening. Chance of thunderstorms near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

