TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
Updated 10:38 pm, Sunday, June 10, 2018
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 10, 2018
_____
770 FPUS54 KLUB 110234
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
TXZ035-110915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then
clearing. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening,
then scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ026-110915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the evening, then scattered thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph late in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ021-110915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ022-110915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph late
in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ023-110915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
late in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ024-110915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
late in the evening, then scattered thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ025-110915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the evening, then scattered thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph late in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ027-110915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ028-110915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ029-110915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ030-110915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms
late in the evening, then scattered thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ031-110915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the evening, then partly cloudy with
scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows around 70.
$$
TXZ032-110915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph
late in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ033-110915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ034-110915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ036-110915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then
clearing. Scattered thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ037-110915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ038-110915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy before daybreak.
Thunderstorms late in the evening, then scattered thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph late in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ039-110915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ040-110915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ041-110915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then
clearing. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening,
then scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ042-110915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ043-110915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms late in the evening, then partly
cloudy with scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph late in
the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ044-110915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
934 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms late in the evening, then partly
cloudy with scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph late in the
evening. Chance of thunderstorms near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
