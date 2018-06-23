TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

_____

966 FPUS54 KLUB 230254 AAA

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

TXZ035-230915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ026-230915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ021-230915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ022-230915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ023-230915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ024-230915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ025-230915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ027-230915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ028-230915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ029-230915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ030-230915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Lows around

70. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ031-230915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ032-230915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ033-230915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ034-230915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ036-230915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ037-230915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ038-230915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ039-230915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ040-230915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ041-230915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ042-230915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ043-230915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ044-230915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather