TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
Updated 10:57 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018
_____
966 FPUS54 KLUB 230254 AAA
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
TXZ035-230915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ026-230915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ021-230915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ022-230915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming
northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ023-230915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ024-230915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows around 70.
$$
TXZ025-230915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ027-230915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ028-230915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ029-230915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ030-230915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Lows around
70. South winds 10 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows around 70.
$$
TXZ031-230915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ032-230915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ033-230915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ034-230915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ036-230915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ037-230915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ038-230915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ039-230915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ040-230915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ041-230915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ042-230915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ043-230915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ044-230915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
954 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in
the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather