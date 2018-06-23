TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
Updated 2:53 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018
_____
768 FPUS54 KLUB 231847
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
TXZ035-232130-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ026-232130-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ021-232130-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ022-232130-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ023-232130-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ024-232130-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows around 70.
$$
TXZ025-232130-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ027-232130-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ028-232130-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ029-232130-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ030-232130-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows around 70.
$$
TXZ031-232130-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ032-232130-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ033-232130-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ034-232130-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ036-232130-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ037-232130-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ038-232130-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat indices of 108 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ039-232130-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ040-232130-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ041-232130-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ042-232130-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ043-232130-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Heat indices of around 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ044-232130-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat indices of around 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat indices of around 108 in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 101.
$$
_____
