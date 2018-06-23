TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

_____

768 FPUS54 KLUB 231847

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

TXZ035-232130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ026-232130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ021-232130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ022-232130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ023-232130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ024-232130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ025-232130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ027-232130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ028-232130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ029-232130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ030-232130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ031-232130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ032-232130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ033-232130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ034-232130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ036-232130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ037-232130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ038-232130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat indices of 108 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ039-232130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ040-232130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ041-232130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ042-232130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ043-232130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Heat indices of around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ044-232130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

147 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat indices of around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat indices of around 108 in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 101.

$$

_____

