TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 21, 2018
_____
061 FPUS54 KLUB 220822
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
322 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
TXZ035-222115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
322 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ026-222115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
322 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ021-222115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
322 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ022-222115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
322 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ023-222115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
322 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ024-222115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
322 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ025-222115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
322 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ027-222115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
322 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ028-222115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
322 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ029-222115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
322 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ030-222115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
322 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ031-222115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
322 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ032-222115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
322 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ033-222115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
322 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ034-222115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
322 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ036-222115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
322 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ037-222115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
322 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ038-222115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
322 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ039-222115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
322 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ040-222115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
322 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ041-222115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
322 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ042-222115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
322 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ043-222115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
322 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ044-222115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
322 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
_____
