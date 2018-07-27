TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018
_____
779 FPUS54 KLUB 271512
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
1012 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
TXZ035-272115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
1012 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers late in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ026-272115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
1012 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ021-272115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
1012 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Numerous showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ022-272115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
1012 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ023-272115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
1012 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ024-272115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
1012 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ025-272115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
1012 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ027-272115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
1012 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Numerous showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ028-272115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
1012 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ029-272115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
1012 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ030-272115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
1012 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ031-272115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
1012 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ032-272115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
1012 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ033-272115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
1012 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ034-272115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
1012 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ036-272115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
1012 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers late in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ037-272115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
1012 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers late in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ038-272115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
1012 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers late in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ039-272115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
1012 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ040-272115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
1012 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ041-272115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
1012 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ042-272115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
1012 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ043-272115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
1012 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ044-272115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
1012 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
