TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 28, 2018

_____

954 FPUS54 KLUB 281947

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

247 PM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

TXZ035-291000-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

247 PM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ026-291000-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

247 PM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ021-291000-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

247 PM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ022-291000-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

247 PM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ023-291000-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

247 PM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ024-291000-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

247 PM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ025-291000-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

247 PM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ027-291000-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

247 PM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ028-291000-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

247 PM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ029-291000-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

247 PM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ030-291000-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

247 PM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ031-291000-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

247 PM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ032-291000-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

247 PM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ033-291000-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

247 PM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ034-291000-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

247 PM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ036-291000-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

247 PM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ037-291000-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

247 PM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ038-291000-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

247 PM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as hot. Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ039-291000-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

247 PM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ040-291000-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

247 PM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ041-291000-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

247 PM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as hot. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ042-291000-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

247 PM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as hot. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ043-291000-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

247 PM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as hot. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ044-291000-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

247 PM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as hot. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

