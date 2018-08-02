TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

TXZ035-022115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ026-022115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ021-022115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Thunderstorms before daybreak, then isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ022-022115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Thunderstorms before daybreak, then isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ023-022115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Thunderstorms before daybreak, then isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ024-022115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely before daybreak, then isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ025-022115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ027-022115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Thunderstorms before daybreak, then isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ028-022115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Thunderstorms before daybreak, then isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ029-022115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Thunderstorms likely before daybreak, then isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ030-022115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ031-022115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ032-022115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ033-022115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ034-022115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Thunderstorms likely before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ036-022115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ037-022115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ038-022115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ039-022115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ040-022115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ041-022115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ042-022115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ043-022115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ044-022115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

