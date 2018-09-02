TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
329 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
329 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
329 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
329 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
329 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
329 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
329 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
329 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
329 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
329 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
329 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
329 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
329 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
329 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
329 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
329 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
329 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
329 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
329 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
329 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
329 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
329 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
329 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
329 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
329 AM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
