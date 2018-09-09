TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018

_____

567 FPUS54 KLUB 090809

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

309 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

TXZ035-092145-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

309 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ026-092145-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

309 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ021-092145-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

309 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ022-092145-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

309 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ023-092145-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

309 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ024-092145-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

309 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ025-092145-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

309 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ027-092145-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

309 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ028-092145-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

309 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ029-092145-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

309 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ030-092145-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

309 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ031-092145-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

309 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ032-092145-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

309 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ033-092145-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

309 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ034-092145-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

309 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ036-092145-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

309 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ037-092145-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

309 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ038-092145-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

309 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ039-092145-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

309 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ040-092145-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

309 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ041-092145-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

309 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ042-092145-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

309 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ043-092145-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

309 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ044-092145-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

309 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather