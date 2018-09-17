TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 17, 2018
973 FPUS54 KLUB 171938
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
238 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
TXZ035-180915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
238 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ026-180915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
238 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ021-180915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
238 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ022-180915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
238 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ023-180915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
238 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ024-180915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
238 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ025-180915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
238 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ027-180915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
238 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ028-180915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
238 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ029-180915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
238 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ030-180915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
238 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ031-180915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
238 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ032-180915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
238 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ033-180915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
238 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ034-180915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
238 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ036-180915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
238 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ037-180915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
238 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ038-180915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
238 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ039-180915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
238 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ040-180915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
238 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ041-180915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
238 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ042-180915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
238 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ043-180915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
238 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ044-180915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
238 PM CDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
