TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018

_____

381 FPUS54 KLUB 242039

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

339 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

TXZ035-250915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

339 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with slight chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ026-250915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

339 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ021-250915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

339 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ022-250915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

339 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ023-250915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

339 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with slight chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ024-250915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

339 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ025-250915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

339 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ027-250915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

339 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ028-250915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

339 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ029-250915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

339 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ030-250915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

339 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ031-250915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

339 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ032-250915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

339 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ033-250915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

339 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ034-250915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

339 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ036-250915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

339 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with slight chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ037-250915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

339 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with slight chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ038-250915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

339 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ039-250915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

339 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ040-250915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

339 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with slight chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ041-250915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

339 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with slight chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ042-250915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

339 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with slight chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ043-250915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

339 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ044-250915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

339 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

