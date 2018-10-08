TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018
_____
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
324 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
324 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ026-082130-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
324 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ021-082130-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
324 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ022-082130-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
324 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ023-082130-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
324 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 50.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ024-082130-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
324 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ025-082130-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
324 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ027-082130-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
324 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ028-082130-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
324 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 50.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ029-082130-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
324 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ030-082130-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
324 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 60.
TXZ031-082130-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
324 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ032-082130-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
324 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ033-082130-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
324 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 50.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 60.
TXZ034-082130-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
324 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 60.
TXZ036-082130-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
324 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ037-082130-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
324 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ038-082130-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
324 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ039-082130-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
324 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ040-082130-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
324 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ041-082130-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
324 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ042-082130-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
324 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ043-082130-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
324 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ044-082130-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
324 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s.
