TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018
_____
302 FPUS54 KLUB 100806
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
306 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
TXZ035-102115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
306 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ026-102115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
306 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ021-102115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
306 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ022-102115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
306 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ023-102115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
306 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ024-102115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
306 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ025-102115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
306 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ027-102115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
306 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ028-102115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
306 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ029-102115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
306 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ030-102115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
306 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ031-102115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
306 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ032-102115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
306 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ033-102115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
306 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ034-102115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
306 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ036-102115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
306 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ037-102115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
306 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ038-102115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
306 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ039-102115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
306 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ040-102115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
306 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ041-102115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
306 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ042-102115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
306 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ043-102115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
306 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ044-102115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
306 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather