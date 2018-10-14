TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
300 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
300 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
a chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy light
freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
300 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
300 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light
freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of light
freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy light
freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs around
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
300 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light
freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of light
freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and patchy light
freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
300 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
light freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of light
freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and patchy light
freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
300 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
light freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers, light freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and patchy light
freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
300 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
300 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and light freezing
rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain, light freezing
rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy light
freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
300 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and light
freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain, light
freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy light
freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
300 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and light
freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain, light
freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy light
freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
300 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of
rain, light freezing rain and slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy light
freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
300 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and patchy light
freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
300 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
300 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
a slight chance of rain and light freezing rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy light
freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
300 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy light
freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
300 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy
light freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
300 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy light
freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
300 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
300 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy light freezing
drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
300 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
300 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
300 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
300 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
300 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
