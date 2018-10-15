TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018
_____
417 FPUS54 KLUB 150843
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
343 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
TXZ035-152115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
343 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the
morning. Slight chance of light freezing drizzle in the morning.
Slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ026-152115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
343 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ021-152115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
343 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ022-152115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
343 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ023-152115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
343 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ024-152115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
343 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ025-152115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
343 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ027-152115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
343 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the
morning. Slight chance of light freezing drizzle in the morning.
Slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ028-152115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
343 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing drizzle
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ029-152115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
343 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ030-152115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
343 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ031-152115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
343 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ032-152115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
343 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ033-152115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
343 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the
morning. Slight chance of light freezing drizzle in the morning.
Slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ034-152115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
343 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the
morning. Slight chance of light freezing drizzle in the morning.
Slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ036-152115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
343 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in
the morning. Slight chance of light freezing drizzle in the
morning. Slight chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ037-152115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
343 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in
the morning. Slight chance of light freezing drizzle in the
morning. Slight chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ038-152115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
343 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ039-152115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
343 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the
morning. Slight chance of light freezing drizzle in the morning.
Chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around
40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ040-152115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
343 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the
morning. Slight chance of light freezing drizzle in the morning.
Chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ041-152115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
343 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the
morning. Slight chance of light freezing drizzle in the morning.
Slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ042-152115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
343 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ043-152115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
343 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ044-152115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
343 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather