TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 24, 2018

247 FPUS54 KLUB 250156

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

856 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

TXZ035-250915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

856 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west up to

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ026-250915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

856 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy

fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ021-250915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

856 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ022-250915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

856 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ023-250915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

856 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy

fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ024-250915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

856 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening.

Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ025-250915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

856 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy

fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ027-250915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

856 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up

to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ028-250915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

856 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up

to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ029-250915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

856 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ030-250915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

856 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy

fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ031-250915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

856 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy

fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest up to

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ032-250915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

856 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy

fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ033-250915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

856 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ034-250915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

856 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up

to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ036-250915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

856 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy

fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest up to

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ037-250915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

856 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy

fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ038-250915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

856 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy

fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ039-250915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

856 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ040-250915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

856 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west up to

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ041-250915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

856 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west up to

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ042-250915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

856 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ043-250915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

856 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy

fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ044-250915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

856 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy

fog through the night. Near steady temperature around 50.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

