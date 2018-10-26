TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

301 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

TXZ035-270930-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

301 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ026-270930-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

301 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ021-270930-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

301 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ022-270930-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

301 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ023-270930-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

301 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ024-270930-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

301 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ025-270930-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

301 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ027-270930-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

301 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ028-270930-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

301 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ029-270930-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

301 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ030-270930-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

301 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ031-270930-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

301 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ032-270930-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

301 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ033-270930-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

301 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ034-270930-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

301 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ036-270930-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

301 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ037-270930-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

301 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ038-270930-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

301 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ039-270930-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

301 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ040-270930-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

301 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ041-270930-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

301 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ042-270930-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

301 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ043-270930-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

301 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ044-270930-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

301 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

